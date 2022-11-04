Bears vs Dolphins Injury Report: Cody Whitehair activated from IR, Larry Borom returns to practice

The Chicago Bears will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and they are sporting another near-spotless injury report. Everyone that was limited or out this week was back, and they only list one player on the injury report; rookie offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter is questionable with an illness.

Chicago right tackle Larry Borom returned today after missing the last several practices with a concussion, and since today was Borom’s first practice in two weeks, head coach Matt Eberfluss wouldn’t name a starter at right tackle. He said the coaches liked how Riley Reiff played there last Sunday, so an announcement may not be made until game day.

The Bears also announced that Cody Whitehair would be activated to their 53-man roster after spending the last month on injured reserve. Whitehair was just three days into his 21-day practice window, so if he’s up to it, and he should be since he’s not on the injury report, he’ll be slotted back at his usual starting left guard position.

Coach Eberfluss also said that newly acquired Chase Claypool would play about 10 to 35 snaps.

Here’s who the ‘Fins list on their injury report this week.

River Cracraft, WR (Illness) - Out

Austin Jackson, RT (Ankle / Calf) - Doubtful

Terron Armstead, LT (Toe) - Questionable

Eric Rowe, S (Hip) - Questionable

Tanner Conner, TE (Knee) - Questionable

Jaelan Phillips, OLB (Quad) - Questionable

Miami hasn’t had their top right tackle, Austin Jackson, since he was hurt in week one, and they’ve filled in with Greg Little and Brandon Shell.

Starter Phillips popped up as a limited participant today, but Miami should have their newly acquired pass rusher, Bradley Chubb, available for some snaps.

Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube page tonight at 8:00 (CT) as Dr. Mason West and I dive a bit more into the injury report while previewing the game.