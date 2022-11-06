How to watch Bears vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 9

Since last Sunday’s game, there’s been a newfound buzz around the (3-5) Chicago Bears. Quarterback Justin Fields has started to shift the national narrative with some solid play. They traded Roquan Smith, their best player on defense, and then added a legitimate receiving weapon for Fields in Chase Claypool. Three trades in six days is more about the future by general manager Ryan Poles, but getting half a season for Fields to work with Claypool could pay dividends this year.

The (5-3) Miami Dolphins made a couple of trades to bolster their chances in a tough AFC race by getting pass rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson. Chubb gives them some much-needed pass rush help, and Wilson gives them another talented back to run at opposing defenses.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week 9 matchup.

GAME TIME

The Bears and Dolphins kickoff at Noon (CT) from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

If you’re looking for some last-minute tickets to the game, or any game for that matter, hit up our 2022 partners for the NFL season, TickPick.

TELEVISION

The game can be found on CBS with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green on the call, and if you live in the blue of this 506Sports.com map (including Hawaii), then you get to see the game.

ODDS

Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have it +5 for the Bears, with an over/under of 45.5.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

Related Chicago Bears Radio Network affiliate stations

STREAMING

You can get a sweet WCG hookup by hitting this link for fubo TV.

HOMAGE X Starter Bears Satin Jacket $145 Vintage football attitude in a luxe package: our Chicago Bears HOMAGE x Starter Satin Jacket is built for the sidelines, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential interior patch. Game days just got a whole lot better. Pay homage. $145 at Homage

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow our brand!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Join us every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. (CT) on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for The Gambler’s Den, Jeff Berckes, Ross Read, and Erik Smith talk prop bets, make game picks, and go over fantasy football decisions.