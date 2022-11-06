Justin Fields had a historic day for the Bears

The Chicago Bears came out on the wrong end of today's 35 to 32 final score against the Miami Dolphins, but quarterback Justin Fields put up some historically significant numbers.

His 178 yards rushing today was the most ever by a quarterback during a regular season game in the history of the NFL. He surpassed the 173 set by Atlanta's Michael Vick in 2002. San Francisco's Colin Kaepernick is the only QB to ever rush for more yards, but his 181 yards came in a postseason game in 2012.

Fields also set a Chicago franchise record with his 61-yard touchdown run in the game, which is the longest run ever by a Bears quarterback. The previous long was a 58-yarder by Vince Evans in 1980, and the previous long for a TD run by a Bears' QB was a 57-yarder from Bobby Douglass in 1972.

The QB1 is also the first-ever NFL quarterback to throw 3 TDs while rushing for more than 140 yards.

He’s also the first player in NFL history with at least 3 TD passes, 150 rushing yards, and a rushing TD in a single game.

On the day, Fields threw for 123 yards on 17 of 28 passing (60.7%), with those 3 TDs, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 106.7. He was sacked twice and rushed 15 times for those 178 yards (11.9 ypc) and a TD while not fumbling.

After the game, several Miami players had complimentary things to say about Fields, and during the game, 'Fins' head coach Mike McDaniel asked him to stop making plays.

Mike McDaniel told Justin Fields to stop running for first downs! pic.twitter.com/cesgpMKZ4f — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 6, 2022

Fields has been making the NFL positively take notice, and the narrative has completely changed on him in the last month.