NFL Week 10 Odds: Bears are a 2-point favorite against the Lions

The Chicago Bears will face the Detroit Lions on November 13, and while the Bears are coming off a loss to the Dolphins and the Lions are coming off a win against the Packers, both fanbases are riding high right now. Chicago fans have watched Justin Fields and the offense put up big points and yards in three consecutive games, while Lion fans just watched their team give the Pack their fifth consecutive defeat.

Actually, I’d say Bear fans were fired up about that Green Bay loss too.

Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the early line for next Sunday’s Detroit at Chicago game at +2 for the Lions with an over/under of 48 points and the moneyline at -140 for the Bears and +120 for the Lions.

The Vikings are currently running away with the NFC North at 7-1, but the Pack and Bears are both 3-6, with the Lions right behind them at 2-6.

Do you like the Bears even though they are giving 2-points to the Lions? Are 48 points too few for a game featuring Chicago’s explosive offense?