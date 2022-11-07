The Bear’s Den, November 7, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears risers, fallers after close loss to Dolphins in NFL Week 9 - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields had a record-breaking performance, but the defense struggled against Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Tua Tagovailoa on Bears’ Justin Fields: ‘Dude’s a baller’ - NBC Sports Chicago - Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Justin Fields’ monster performance on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Haugh: Bears lose again, but Justin Fields has a day - 670 The Score - For the third straight game, Justin Fields flashed the unique skill set that qualifies him as the potential franchise quarterback the Bears have searched decades to find.

Bernstein: Justin Fields explodes with historic performance - 670 The Score - Remember Sunday no matter what. Remember it if the time comes that Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus are standing in a cloud of chaos and confetti. Remember it if it’s the best Bears quarterbacking performance you’ve ever seen.

Dolphins outlast Bears for 35-32 win on Fields’ big day - 670 The Score - Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears, 35-32, on Sunday.

Bears grades: Losing can be fun! - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields and the offense shined in a 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field, and that’s really all that matters.

Bears’ Justin Fields rushes for 2nd-most yards ever by a QB - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields made NFL history Sunday. His 178 rushing yards were the most ever by a quarterback in a regular-season game in NFL history and second-most by a quarterback in any game.

Bears astonished by not getting key pass interference call - 670 The Score - A non-call by the officials became a point of controversy late in the Bears’ 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, as pass interference wasn’t called on Miami despite a great deal of contact on a deep ball from Chicago quarterback Justin Fields.

Justin Fields doing the impossible: making the Bears’ rebuild bearable - Chicago Sun-Times - In a 35-32 loss to Miami, he rushes for 178 yards, the most by a quarterback in an NFL regular-season game.

Justin Fields: Pass to Chase Claypool was ‘definitely’ pass interference - Chicago Sun-Times - Chase Claypool caught two passes in his Bears debut. But what he’ll remember most is an incomplete pass.

Bears QB Justin Fields sets NFL record for rushing yards, but Dolphins win 35-32 - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears fell behind in the second quarter and never caught back up, but Fields played the best game of his career.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Justin Fields is HIM, but defense and officiating fall short in loss to Dolphins - CHGO - The Chicago Bears got into a shootout with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and they finally had a QB to keep up! Justin Fields produced fireworks all day and set a single-game QB rushing record as the new-look offense showed out in a 35-32 loss at Soldier Field. Were it not for some bad officiating and the defense, the Bears would’ve walked away with a win.

Bears' Eddie Jackson calls for ref accontability after PI flag - NBC Sports Chicago - The big head-scratcher was the no-call after Chase Claypool appeared to be held for a DPI shortly after Eddie Jackson's penalty.

Bears observations: Justin Fields dazzles in 35-32 loss to Dolphins - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields was electric Sunday at Soldier Field, but the Bears' defense had no answers for the Dolphins' high-powered offense.

Bears report card: Grades for offense, defense in loss vs. Dolphins - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields and the offense once again received high marks, but the Bears' defense continued to struggle in the loss to the Dolphins.

Schmitz' Chicago Bears vs Miami Dolphins Postgame - Bear With Me - Windy City Gridiron - Join us for a Bear With Me postgame podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

Curl: Justin Fields legs almost boatrace the Dolphins in thrilling offensive battle - Windy City Gridiron - We’ve got ourselves a franchise quarterback in Chicago regardless of what counting passing statistics tell you.

