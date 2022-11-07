Picks and Profits: Ravens at Saints

The Baltimore Ravens head down to NOLA to take on the New Orleans Saints as 2.5 point favorites and I’m running in my betting slip here. The Ravens are a solid football team, likely to run away with the AFC North at this point, and are a well coached team. They rarely have an “oops” game where they’re caught unawares and can’t adapt to any new wrinkles a team throws at them. Their three losses on the year, all to winning teams, are a combined 13 points.

The Saints certainly have a talented roster, but they’re inconsistent and haven’t shown up on defense until last week against the Raiders. I would have expected the Ravens to be favored by more than three points, the magic number in betting, but because it’s just 2.5, I’ll gladly take the better team and know that a Justin Tucker late field goal will cash this one. As for the total, I’ll take the over on the strength of the Saints D struggling for the most part this season and they haven’t seen anything like Lamar this year.

