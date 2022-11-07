Justin Fields Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Justin Fields has always been an elite athlete, and on Sunday at Soldier Field he was able to take the next step in harnessing that talent on the professional stage. Not only did he post a 106.7 passer rating while throwing a career-high three touchdowns, he also set an NFL record with 178 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on his 15 carries. His performance on the ground was enough to earn him a nomination for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week, an honor he is sharing with Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans and Joe Mixon of the Bengals. Teammate Khalil Herbert won this award Week 3, and Bears are no strangers to being nominated.

If you’re interested, you can vote here. While there, you might notice that the Chicago vs. Miami game also earned Tua Tagovailoa an award for his performance in the air.

Fields has had a bumpy road in Chicago, but of late, he has been delivering for the Bears.