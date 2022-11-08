The Bear’s Den, November 8, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE AR12 SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chase Claypool ‘excited’ about future with Justin Fields, Bears’ offense - NBC Sports Chicago - Chase Claypool’s Bears debut came on a day in which Justin Fields set an NFL record. The 24-year-old receiver knows the future is bright for him, Fields, and the Bears.

5 highlights from Justin Fields’ NFL record game vs. the Dolphins - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields set all kinds of records when the Bears took on the Dolphins in NFL Week 9. These were the most impressive plays.

Emma: For Bears, Fields’ emergence is what matters most - 670 The Score - The Bears lost 35-32 to the Dolphins on Sunday, but in many ways, it felt like a victory as second-year quarterback Justin Fields had a historic day.

Parkins: Justin Fields has arrived after record-setting game - 670 The Score - Danny Parkins and Andrew Fillipponi of the Audacy Original Podcast “1st & Pod” discussed Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ record-setting game Sunday and his recent play overall.

Bears eager to expand Chase Claypool’s role in offense - 670 The Score - After joining the Bears in a trade last Tuesday, receiver Chase Claypool immediately began preparing for his opportunity, spending upward of six or seven hours a day learning the new playbook.

NFL QB Rankings: Justin Fields blazes way into top-15 - Sportsnaught - Enjoy our top-20 NFL QB rankings and find out if your team’s star makes the cut. Updated regularly to reflect the ever changing NFL news cycle.

Bears film study: Breaking down Justin Fields’ record-setting day - Chicago Sun-Times - A look at quarterback Justin Fields’ touchdowns from the Bears’ 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday:

Bears coach Matt Eberflus calls QB Justin Fields’ rise ‘a joy’ to watch - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields has played the best football of his young career over the last five games.

Bears podcast: Justin Fields breaks out - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears quarterback continued to show progress.

Bears defense ‘just not good enough’ in loss to Dolphins - Chicago Sun-Times - After giving up four touchdowns on the Dolphins’ first five possessions — their only reprieve was kicker Jason Sanders pushing a 29-yard field goal wide left late in the first half — the Bears didn’t allow a single point the rest of the way.

3 takeaways from Bears’ 35-32 loss to Dolphins - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears surprisingly benched wide receiver Velus Jones, who has had a rocky rookie season. Plus, a look at Darnell Mooney and Cairo Santos.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Justin Fields is carrying the Chicago Bears - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields carrying the team.

With Justin Fields arriving, it’s up to Bears to build around him - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields is here to stay. Now it’s up to the Bears to maximize the winning window a quarterback of his talent opens.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Romeo Doubs injury: Packers WR has high-ankle sprain, likely to miss a few weeks - Acme Packing Company - Doubs could go on injured reserve with the goal of bringing him back after the Packers’ week 14 bye.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Colts fire Frank Reich - ProFootballTalk - Frank Reich is out as the head coach of the Colts.

NFL: Rooney Rule doesn't apply to interim coaching hires - ProFootballTalk - According to the NFL, Rooney Rule compliance is not required for interim hires.

Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach - ProFootballTalk - The Colts, after an erroneous report from the Indianapolis Star that defensive assistant John Fox would become the interim coach, have hired Jeff Saturday to take over the team.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Sunderbruch: Justin Fields Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week - Windy City Gridiron - The #1 quarterback for the Chicago Bears set an NFL record with his feet to go with another solid passing game.

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft: Top 15 edge rushers for Bears to consider - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are likely to add talent at defensive end this offseason, so which 2023 draft prospects should they keep an eye on?

Leming: 10 Bears Takes after a thrilling offensive performance that ended in heartbreak - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears find themselves at (3-6) after another tough loss. While it might be a loss in the standings, there were many wins on the field, including their second-year quarterback’s historic performance. All of this and more in Week 9’s 10 takes.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Dolphins - Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here are all the snap counts for the Chicago Bears, a spotlight on some individual stats, and also a few team statistics from Chicago’s 32 to 35 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Infante's Notes: Bears lose in shootout to Dolphins, but moral victory looms large - Windy City Gridiron - Justin Fields broke the single-game rushing record for an NFL QB in a regular season game.

THE RULES

