Breaking down the Bears’ ridiculous rushing attack, potential passing problems, and poor defense

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Bears-Dolphins game! A link to the stream is available below.
Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...
- What are the Bears doing well on offense? Poorly?
- Is Justin Fields the real deal?
- How well did Chase Claypool perform? Where will he look to grow within the offense?
- What happened on the Bears’ defense?
- What does the defense need to do to get better going forward?
- What this game means for the rest of the season
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
