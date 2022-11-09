Bears Reacts Survey: Week 10 Confidence Poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Chicago Bears are coming off another loss, but what kind of head space is our fanbase in?

The offense has been one of the best in the NFL these last few weeks, and they’ve done so while facing some decent defenses. (I don’t think I’ve ever written a sentence like that in all my years doing this.)

Quarterback Justin Fields is breaking NFL records and winning awards. (I don’t think I’ve ever written a sentence like that about a Chicago QB.)

Sure the defense has some apparent issues, but if we’re being honest, the talent isn’t there after trading away two of their better players, so they’re playing about how we should expect.

Everything still points to next offseason as a huge time for this franchise, but the present has been fun and is trending up.

