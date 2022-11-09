The Bear’s Den, November 9, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears notebook: New WR Chase Claypool’s role to expand vs. Lions - Chicago Sun-Times - Plus, a look at tight end Cole Kmet as a short-yardage runner and Roquan Smith’s goodbye to Chicago.

Bears QB Justin Fields has outline of what he can become, now looks to fill it - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields running like that isn’t a gimmick. It’s a big component of what has made him great at every level of football, and it never made sense to scrub that from his game.

Bears’ wobbly defense looks to get back on its feet - Chicago Sun-Times - The timing of losing Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith and facing two potent offenses with their starting quarterback healthy has the Bears’ defense reeling — allowing 42 and 28 points. But coach Matt Eberflus is confident they’ll recover. “It just comes down to execution,” he said.

Cole Kmet’s growth is under-the-radar aspect of Bears’ offensive success - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields is the headliner, but he’s not the only member of a young offense who is getting better with each week.

CHGO Bears Podcast: What’s next for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses what is in store for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears’ offense.

Bears’ Matt Eberflus disagrees with pass interference calls - NBC Sports Chicago - Two big flags impacted the end of the Bears-Dolphins NFL Week 9 game. First was a pass interference flag against Eddie Jackson. Then there was no penalty when Chase Claypool was hugged before a Justin Fields deep ball arrived.

Parkins would probably fire Eberflus to keep Getsy - 670 The Score - While acknowledging that Bears coach Matt Eberflus has done a “nice job” early in his Chicago tenure, Score afternoon host Danny Parkins would probably fire Eberflus if that’s what it took to keep offensive coordinator Luke Getsy around long term.

Arlington Heights gives Bears pre-development approval - 670 The Score - A key step took place Monday night on a proposal to build a new home for the Chicago Bears at the former site of Arlington Park. The Arlington Heights village board approved a pre-development plan on the Bears’ possible relocation.

The Next Step: Arlington Heights Approves the Bears' Pre-Development Plan For a Brand New Stadium - Bleacher Nation - The Chicago Bears have taken yet another step in the process in their potential move to Arlington Heights.

Frank Reich: Obviously, my desire is to be a head coach again - ProFootballTalk - The Colts gave Frank Reich his first head coaching job. He hopes it’s not his last.

Bears 1st-and-10: The case for Justin Fields’ staying power - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields’ sensational game against the Dolphins still leaves room for skepticism — this is a Bears quarterback we’re talking about. But from improved accuracy to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, there is even more room for optimism that what we’re seeing is real.

Bobby gives his blessing: Douglass loves that Justin Fields has green light - Chicago Sun-Times - Chicago’s other famous running QB sees Fields becoming one of the greats as long as the Bears leave the gate open.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Householder's Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-Miami Dolphins review - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears might have a quarterback and a tight end...

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: Checking in on the Chicago Bears 2022 rookie class - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel takes the pulse of the Bears rookie class.

