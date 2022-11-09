Justin Fields named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Fresh off a record-setting performance in a loss, Justin Fields is named the NFC Player of the Week for Week 9, the NFL announced Wednesday morning. Fields ran for an NFL single-game record 178 yards and a touchdown, which throwing three touchdowns and completing 60.7 percent of his passes for 123 yards.

It’s impressive that Fields got the weekly honor nod since it was a loss for the team, but the league record outshined the loss. The Chicago Bears quarterback is gaining recognition league-wide for the offensive turnaround the team’s had, much of it thanks to his improved play and running ability.

When was the last time a Bears quarterback received a player of the week award? It was Mitch Trubisky in Week 10 of 2018 after he torched the Lions for 355 passing yards and three touchdowns and rushing for another score. Trubisky is also the last offensive Bear to receive the award period.

Cairo Santos was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week last week.

And he's just getting started pic.twitter.com/na6M4i9U5t — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 9, 2022

Congrats Justin, hopefully this is the first of many.