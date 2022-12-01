The Bear’s Den, December 1, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Justin Fields limited Wednesday as Bears add another QB - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields will be a limited participant in practice Wednesday as the team continues to evaluate his left shoulder injury.

Emma: Evaluating the Bears’ rookie class - 670 The Score - The Bears have played 13 rookies in their first 12 games this season, and several of them have emerged as potential long-term fits for the organization’s future.

Report: Bears safety Eddie Jackson has a Lisfranc injury - 670 The Score - It appears Bears safety Eddie Jackson’s left foot injury is as significant as initially feared. Jackson has suffered a Lisfranc injury, the NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Bears notebook: Injuries abound as practice for Packers game begins - Chicago Sun-Times - Plus, a look at rookie Velus Jones and why the Bears moved practice indoors Wednesday.

Shut down Bears’ Justin Fields, Packers’ Aaron Rodgers for rest of 2022 - Chicago Sun-Times - One team needs to protect its future. The other needs to decide on its future.

Packers ‘guessing’ they’ll face Justin Fields on Sunday - Chicago Sun-Times - Though Fields or backup Trevor Siemian — or even Nathan Peterman — could start, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said “the majority” of his team’s preparation will be for Fields. “I think we’d be foolish not to plan for Justin, because if you don’t, you will get gutted.

Bears QB shuffle: Justin Fields limited in practice, Trevor Siemian to sit out - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears added a new quarterback to their roster and subtracted another one from practice Wednesday, but Justin Fields remained the center of attention.

With Darnell Mooney out for season, Bears need all WRs to step up - NBC Sports Chicago - Darnell Mooney is the most productive Bears wide receiver, and has the most responsibility too. One player alone won't be able to replace what he brings to the team.

Justin Fields' 'resilience' leaving early impression on Chase Claypool - NBC Sports Chicago - Chase Claypool is already finding out that Justin Fields isn't like other quarterbacks.

How Bears QB Justin Fields will determine if he can play vs. Packers - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields' status remains up in the air as the Bears begin preparations to face the Packers.

Bears are trending toward perfect 2023 NFL Draft position - NBC Sports Chicago - Trade down? Take a generational defensive talent? Both? If the Bears land at No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, they will have a bevy of appealing options.

Chicago Bears sign quarterback after Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian injury updates - CHGO - With Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian still dealing with injuries, the Bears signed quarterback Tim Boyle ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Packers.

Bears: Is The ‘Teven Jenkins Is A Bust’ Narrative Busted? - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears have a bright future ahead of them if they can protect their star QB and Teven Jenkins beefing up the offensive line is only the start.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Aaron Rodgers links finishing the 2022 season to 2023 - ProFootballTalk - The Packers have another potential Aaron Rodgers problem. And Aaron Rodgers knows it.

Aaron Rodgers’ ‘I own you’ taunt is not forgotten - Chicago Sun-Times - The Packers quarterback expects to hear it from Bears fans again Sunday at Soldier Field. “I’ve been hearing it from fans for 15 years down there. So I don’t expect anything to be different,” Rodgers said. “I have a lot of respect for the city of Chicago and the sports fans.”

With Bears in his sights, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers feeling ‘pretty good’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Packers quarterback — 24-5 as a starter in his career against the Bears, including 11-3 at Soldier Field — is recovering from a rib injury he suffered against the Eagles last week but isn’t likely to miss a chance to beat the Bears. “I always enjoy playing against the Bears,” he said.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Rams are no longer holding a locker for Odell Beckham Jr. - ProFootballTalk - The Rams has been keeping a figurative light on for receiver Odell Beckham Jr., by literally leaving his name on a locker at the team’s practice facility. That locker is no more.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong's Sackwatch: Bears vs Jets - Breaking down the sacks allowed by Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - Neither sack the Bears allowed this week were what they seemed initially. Lester breaks them down here:

Wiltfong: Bears sign QB Tim Boyle and DL Andrew Brown, Dane Cruikshank to IR - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears made several roster moves today.

Gabriel: Will the Chicago Bears be able to trade down in the draft? - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears could be wheeling and dealing on Draft day.

Infante's 2023 Bears draft: Scouting Georgia DL Jalen Carter - Windy City Gridiron - What does WCG’s lead draft analyst think of the Georgia defensive tackle as a fit for the Bears?

Berckes: Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - Reactions from a double full slate of games over the holiday weekend

