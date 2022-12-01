2023 NFL Draft: Infante’s top 50 big board 3.0

We’ve officially reached December, meaning the end of the football season is right around the corner.

College football is winding down, but there are still many conference championships and bowl games to watch play out. There’s also still an enticing race to the playoffs among NFL teams. Though this time of year may be tough for Bears fans, there’s one thing to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft.

Exactly where the Bears end up selecting remains to be seen. However, with a 3-9 record and a difficult schedule remaining, it’s hard to see them ending up with a draft pick that isn’t one of the higher selections in the class. While this could make the rest of the regular season tough to watch, it also means that they get a chance to take one of the best players in college football in the first round.

It’s worth noting that, prior to his decision to stay at Penn State for another year, offensive tackle Olu Fashanu was the No. 7 prospect on my big board. That had been a massive rise from my previous rankings, which had him at No. 39 overall. His development over the course of the year has been impressive, and it’s hard to imagine him not being one of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft when it’s all said and done.

Without further ado, here are my current top 50 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 NFL Draft Top 50 Big Board 3.0 Rank Player Position School Previous Rank Rank Player Position School Previous Rank 1 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama 1 2 Jalen Carter DL Georgia 3 3 Bryce Young QB Alabama 7 4 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson 4 5 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State 2 6 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern 8 7 Jordan Addison WR USC 6 8 Quentin Johnston WR TCU 13 9 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson 9 10 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame 11 11 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State 5 12 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia 10 13 Bijan Robinson RB Texas 12 14 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State 20 15 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech 25 16 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State 14 17 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson 15 18 Siaki Ika DL Baylor 42 19 Broderick Jones OT Georgia 26 20 Will Levis QB Kentucky 16 21 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland 24 22 John Michael Schmitz C Minnesota N/R 23 Cam Smith CB South Carolina 30 24 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M 22 25 Darnell Washington TE Georgia 47 26 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas 18 27 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU 17 28 Josh Downs WR North Carolina 28 29 Clark Phillips III CB Utah 21 30 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee N/R 31 O'Cyrus Torrence OG Florida N/R 32 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon N/R 33 Brian Branch S Alabama N/R 34 Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame N/R 35 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama 49 36 Noah Sewell LB Oregon 19 37 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma 31 38 Jaquelin Roy DL LSU 33 39 Eli Ricks CB Alabama 23 40 Cody Mauch OT North Dakota State N/R 41 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee N/R 42 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State 44 43 Derick Hall EDGE Auburn N/R 44 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois N/R 45 Henry To'o To'o LB Alabama 45 46 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 29 47 Gervon Dexter DL Florida 40 48 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee N/R 49 Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri 41 50 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia 35

Prospects who fell out, with previous rankings in parentheses: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones (32), Syracuse CB Garrett Williams (34, injury), Kansas State OG Cooper Beebe (36), Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph (37), Pittsburgh DL Calijah Kancey (46), Iowa LB Jack Campbell (48), TCU CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (50)

If you’d like to view my previous rankings from back in October, feel free to do so. Any feedback or questions are welcomed and much appreciated.