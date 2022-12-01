2023 NFL Draft: Infante’s top 50 big board 3.0

We’ve officially reached December, meaning the end of the football season is right around the corner.
College football is winding down, but there are still many conference championships and bowl games to watch play out. There’s also still an enticing race to the playoffs among NFL teams. Though this time of year may be tough for Bears fans, there’s one thing to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft.
Exactly where the Bears end up selecting remains to be seen. However, with a 3-9 record and a difficult schedule remaining, it’s hard to see them ending up with a draft pick that isn’t one of the higher selections in the class. While this could make the rest of the regular season tough to watch, it also means that they get a chance to take one of the best players in college football in the first round.
It’s worth noting that, prior to his decision to stay at Penn State for another year, offensive tackle Olu Fashanu was the No. 7 prospect on my big board. That had been a massive rise from my previous rankings, which had him at No. 39 overall. His development over the course of the year has been impressive, and it’s hard to imagine him not being one of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft when it’s all said and done.
Without further ado, here are my current top 50 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.
2023 NFL Draft Top 50 Big Board 3.0
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Previous Rank
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Previous Rank
|1
|Will Anderson Jr.
|EDGE
|Alabama
|1
|2
|Jalen Carter
|DL
|Georgia
|3
|3
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Alabama
|7
|4
|Myles Murphy
|EDGE
|Clemson
|4
|5
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Ohio State
|2
|6
|Peter Skoronski
|OT
|Northwestern
|8
|7
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|USC
|6
|8
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|TCU
|13
|9
|Bryan Bresee
|DL
|Clemson
|9
|10
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Notre Dame
|11
|11
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Ohio State
|5
|12
|Kelee Ringo
|CB
|Georgia
|10
|13
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Texas
|12
|14
|Joey Porter Jr.
|CB
|Penn State
|20
|15
|Tyree Wilson
|EDGE
|Texas Tech
|25
|16
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|OT
|Ohio State
|14
|17
|Trenton Simpson
|LB
|Clemson
|15
|18
|Siaki Ika
|DL
|Baylor
|42
|19
|Broderick Jones
|OT
|Georgia
|26
|20
|Will Levis
|QB
|Kentucky
|16
|21
|Jaelyn Duncan
|OT
|Maryland
|24
|22
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|Minnesota
|N/R
|23
|Cam Smith
|CB
|South Carolina
|30
|24
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|Texas A&M
|22
|25
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|Georgia
|47
|26
|Drew Sanders
|LB
|Arkansas
|18
|27
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|LSU
|17
|28
|Josh Downs
|WR
|North Carolina
|28
|29
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Utah
|21
|30
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|Tennessee
|N/R
|31
|O'Cyrus Torrence
|OG
|Florida
|N/R
|32
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|Oregon
|N/R
|33
|Brian Branch
|S
|Alabama
|N/R
|34
|Isaiah Foskey
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|N/R
|35
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Alabama
|49
|36
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Oregon
|19
|37
|Anton Harrison
|OT
|Oklahoma
|31
|38
|Jaquelin Roy
|DL
|LSU
|33
|39
|Eli Ricks
|CB
|Alabama
|23
|40
|Cody Mauch
|OT
|North Dakota State
|N/R
|41
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|Tennessee
|N/R
|42
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|EDGE
|Kansas State
|44
|43
|Derick Hall
|EDGE
|Auburn
|N/R
|44
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Illinois
|N/R
|45
|Henry To'o To'o
|LB
|Alabama
|45
|46
|Jared Verse
|EDGE
|Florida State
|29
|47
|Gervon Dexter
|DL
|Florida
|40
|48
|Darnell Wright
|OT
|Tennessee
|N/R
|49
|Kris Abrams-Draine
|CB
|Missouri
|41
|50
|Nolan Smith
|EDGE
|Georgia
|35
Prospects who fell out, with previous rankings in parentheses: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones (32), Syracuse CB Garrett Williams (34, injury), Kansas State OG Cooper Beebe (36), Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph (37), Pittsburgh DL Calijah Kancey (46), Iowa LB Jack Campbell (48), TCU CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (50)
If you’d like to view my previous rankings from back in October, feel free to do so. Any feedback or questions are welcomed and much appreciated.
Loading comments...