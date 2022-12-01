Picks and Profits: Bills at Patriots

The Buffalo Bills have been on a journey as of late. After two games in Detroit, the Bills were given a full week to work off the turkey gravy and get ready for their annual trip to face the rival New England Patriots. A full week off had to be great for Josh Allen and that elbow that clearly was bothering him against the Lions, short-arming multiple throws and keeping that game competitive deep into the 4th quarter. The Patriots are looking to salvage their season, sitting at the bottom of a strong division at 6-5. If the playoffs started before this week, the Patriots would just miss the cut so every game becomes crucial for them if they are to earn a wildcard berth.

The Bills are favored in this one but one would imagine this line is a little tighter than it would be if Josh Allen were completely healthy. I think it’s more than a little risky trusting a balky elbow, but I do think we may all be reacting to how the arm looked on short rest. A full week will hopefully get Allen back closer to full strength and these Bills understand just how important this one is to their divisional and conference chances. Both teams should have all the motivation they need to be as prepared as possible, so give me the Bills with the better talent to cover. The Bills defense hasn’t been as crisp as of late, so I think this game will climb into the 20’s rather comfortably, making the over the play on the total.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at with this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

