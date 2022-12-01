We take a break from your regularly scheduled Bears Over Beers to look at the remaining third of the schedule and discuss what Chicago Bears fans can look for in what could be a tough end to the season. Join Jeff Berckes and EJ Snyder as they talk about the Bears remaining opponents (Packers, Eagles, Bills, Lions, and Vikings) and what can be learned in those final snaps of the 2022 NFL season.
Filed under:
Bears Over Beers: How to Watch the Rest of the Season
JB and EJ lay out what to watch in the last third of the season
