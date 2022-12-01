Justin Fields was listed as a full participant at today’s practice for the Chicago Bears, but we won’t find out about his game status for Sunday against the Green Bay Packers until tomorrow afternoon.

He had been limited in every practice since injuring his left (non-throwing) shoulder on November 20 in Atlanta, but today he had no limitations.

But keep in mind, being full go in a controlled environment while wearing a non-contact orange practice jersey is a long way off from being cleared to play in a real football game. Fields’ shoulder may be healed enough to practice, but I can’t imagine the Bears would let him play Sunday if there’s a chance he could further damage it.

Fields is itching to get back out there, but the organization will make the best decision for the franchise and for Fields’ long-term health.

He was a game time decision a week ago, and it’s likely the Bears play it the same way this week to keep the Packers guessing.

Last week’s starting quarterback, Trevor Siemian, missed his second straight practice with an oblique injury, so if Fields isn’t cleared to play, and Siemian is out, then it’ll probably be Nathan Peterman called up from the practice squad for the start with newly signed Tim Boyle backing him up.

Here’s the full injury report from today’s practice.