Jaylon Johnson is the Chicago Bears’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Jaylon Johnson has been selected as the Chicago Bears nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for his excellence both on and off the field. The NFL’s Man of the Year Award was established back in 1970, but in 1999 it was renamed to honor Chicago’s Hall of Fame running back.

For more on Johnson’s qualifications that made him the Bears nominee, you can visit NFL.com here.

And you can watch Walter’s family make the announcement about Johnson being the nominee to the team here, followed by a conversation between Johnson and the last Bear to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, another #33, Charles Tillman.

The 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, the primetime awards special that will air on the Thursday before the Super Bowl.