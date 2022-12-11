2023 NFL Draft: Non-Power 5 prospect big board

I’m a big fan of watching small-school prospects in my pre-draft evaluations.

There’s such something about watching a player from the Group of 5, FCS, Division II, Division III or NAIA shoot up boards and get the attention they deserved all along. When those players succeed at the next level, it makes me even happier. It just tugs at my heartstrings, and a part of me will always pull for the underdog to reign supreme.

The 2023 NFL Draft varies from other recent draft classes in that there isn’t a non-Power 5 prospect who truly stands out as a likely pick in Round 1 at the moment. However, there are plenty of intriguing talents who should come off the boards on Days 2 and 3 who could make a serious impact at the next level. And who knows, maybe a few of these guys tear it up in the all-star circuit or the Combine and make their way into the first round!

Though I have watched many more small-school guys— with many intriguing FCS and Division II prospects just missing the cut here — I decided to narrow my current list down to 60, as tape can be tougher to find for certain players, and I don’t feel as confident with my evaluations for some of them yet as I do with certain bigger names.

Here are my current top 60 non-Power 5 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Note: These rankings do not include Notre Dame prospects, because even though they’re independent, I have a hard time include them as a “non-Power 5 school” when much of their schedule consists of Power 5 competition.