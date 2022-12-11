NFL Week 14 Preview and Open Thread

There are a lot of fun games on the schedule this week, so even without any Chicago Bears to watch there are still some key games to keep tabs on. With draft positioning a big deal at this point in the season you guys can talk about all the week 14 games here.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Los Angeles Rams 17 - Las Vegas Raiders 16

Sunday

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

Monday

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Join us Sunday every morning at 10 a.m. on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for The Gambler’s Den, where Jeff Berckes, Ross Read, and Erik Smith, talk prop bets, make game picks, and go over fantasy football decisions too.