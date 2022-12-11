NFL Week 14 Preview and Open Thread

There are a lot of fun games on the schedule this week, so even without any Chicago Bears to watch there are still some key games to keep tabs on. With draft positioning a big deal at this point in the season you guys can talk about all the week 14 games here.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Los Angeles Rams 17 - Las Vegas Raiders 16
Sunday
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers
Monday
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
