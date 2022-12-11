NFL Week 15 Odds: Bears open as a 9-point home underdog vs the Eagles

The NFL’s week 15 lines are trickling out from our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, and they currently have the (3-10) Chicago Bears as a 9-point home underdog against the league-best (12-1) Philadelphia Eagles. The over/under point total for the game is a robust 48.5, which is tied for their highest number of the week, and the moneyline is at +320 for Chicago and -390 for Philadelphia.

The Eagles smacked the Giants around earlier today, 48 to 22, in New Jersey, while the Bears are coming off their bye week. When we last saw the Navy and Orange, they lost 28 to 19 to the Packers on December 4.

The Bears’ previous extended break this season was their “mini-bye” that followed their week 6, Thursday night loss to Washington. They took advantage of the time off to put together their most impressive win this year, a 33 to 16 beatdown of the Patriots.

This should be a fun matchup as two electric quarterbacks lead their respective offenses, with Justin Fields settling into his second season for the Bears and Jalen Hurts becoming an MVP candidate in his third year in Philly.

Do you think Chicago’s offense can keep up with Philly enough to hit the over? Do you see any scenario where the Bears can cover? Is anyone brave enough to take Chicago on the moneyline?