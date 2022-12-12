Picks and Profits: Patriots at Cardinals (MNF Open Thread)

The Arizona Cardinals are riding the struggle bus this year, falling well short of their ambitions coming into the season. With a potential sea change ahead for the red birds in their front office and coaching staff, this is nothing but a lost season sitting at 4-8. The New England Patriots enter this one in somewhat unfamiliar territory with a .500 record and looking up at the rest of the division. The Patriots would be left out of the playoffs if the season ended last week.

The spread in this one shouldn’t scare anyone off if you simply want to bet on Bill Belichick to squeeze out a win with an extra day of prep in a spot where New England desperately needs it. Belichick is great at taking away what an offense is best at - we all know that storyline - but I’m interested to see if he can confound Kyler Murray and win this one with his defense. I faded the Cardinals in season-long bets to start the year precisely for matchups like this one so I’m not changing now. Give me the Patriots to keep their postseason hopes alive with a win in the desert with their defense cashing the under.

