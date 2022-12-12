The Bear’s Den, December 12, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chase Claypool deal comes with a catch for Bears - Chicago Sun-Times

- The Bears paid a premium — a second-round draft pick that could be No. 33 overall — to acquire Claypool as a play-making receiver for Justin Fields. Establishing a connection with Fields in the final four games will go a long way to making it pay off.

Breaking down the Bears at the bye - Chicago Sun-Times

- What the Bears need to see from Justin Fields — and others — in the final four games of the season to go into 2023 with the arrow pointing up.

Bears QB Justin Fields’ speed has fast-tracked him to stardom - Chicago Sun-Times

- “He’s faster than everybody thought,” Michael Vick said of Fields.

7 questions for Bears as they emerge from bye week for final 4 games - Chicago Sun-Times

- A look at Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus, Chase Claypool, what to do with a high draft pick next year and more.

Patrick Mannelly believes Bears could have won Super Bowl XLI with Kyle Orton instead of Rex Grossman - CHGO

- CHGO Trivia time. When was the last time the Chicago Bears won eight games in a row and who was the quarterback? Hint: You don’t have to go all the way back to Jim McMahon, but you do need to travel back past Mitch Trubisky, Jay Cutler, Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, Andy Dalton, Nick Foles

Bears rookie report card: Jaquan Brisker, Jack Sanborn acing first year - NBC Sports Chicago

- Jaquan Brisker and Jack Sanborn have been rookie revelations for Ryan Poles. But what about Kyler Gordon, Braxton Jones, and Dominique Robinson?

Bears might have to rely on draft gamble, unlikely trade to find No. 1 receiver - NBC Sports Chicago

- Adding Stefon Diggs helped spark Josh Allen’s ascent. The Bears need to find their own WR1 to help Justin Fields continue to rise. That’s easier said than done.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Penei Sewell first learned of key play designed for him on Thursday - ProFootballTalk

- With Sunday’s game against the Vikings still undecided, the Lions put the ball in the hands of a guy who never touches it.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Brock Purdy and the 49ers blow out the Buccaneers - ProFootballTalk

- Purdy, the rookie final pick in the 2022 NFL draft making the first start of his career, thoroughly out-played Brady, the Greatest of All Time.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft: Non-Power 5 prospect big board - Windy City Gridiron

- Who are some of the top small-school prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Wiltfong: Jaylon Johnson is the Bears’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award - Windy City Gridiron

- Jaylon Johnson has been selected as the Chicago Bears nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for his excellence both on and off the field.

