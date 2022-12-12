Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker will return to Bears practice this week

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus touched on several topics earlier today when he met the media at Halas Hall, including an announcement that rookie defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have cleared concussion protocol and will both return to practice this week. Chicago’s defense hasn’t had either player since their November 20 game against the Falcons.

So far this year, Brisker has 73 tackles in 11 games, five tackles for loss, one interception, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He also still leads the Bears with three sacks.

Gordon has also played in 11 games, and he has 55 tackles, two tackles for loss, three passes defended, one interception, and a forced fumble.

Eberflus also indicated the team expected running back Khalil Herbert to have his practice window opened next week. Herbert went on injured reserve on November 15.

You can check out the entire press conference from Matt Eberflus here:

The Bears also made rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn available to the media today, and you can see his full presser here:

Center Sam Mustipher met the media today as well.