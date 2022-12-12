2023 NFL Draft Order: Bears currently at 3rd overall

The Chicago Bears may have had a bye week, but unfortunately, they slipped a spot in the current NFL Draft order.

Due to the loss by the Denver Broncos, they fell into a tie with the Chicago Bears at 3-10. The Bears have a stronger strength of schedule and therefore the Seattle Seahawks (due to the Russell Wilson trade) would be selecting second and the Bears would be third. The Houston Texans still hold the top overall spot.

Assuming the Texans hold onto the top spot, the second spot is interesting. The Bears have games remaining against two of the top teams in the league- the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills, and then finish up at the red-hot Detroit Lions and against the Minnesota Vikings to close the year.

If the Bears win one of their final four remaining games, they can select no worse than 6th. If they lose all their remaining games, they select no worse than 3rd.

If you are interested in draft order, the teams remaining that you should focus on as a Bears fan are Arizona, the LA Rams, Denver and New Orleans.

New Orleans has a very easy schedule down the stretch and would appear set to win a game or two (Atlanta and Carolina at home, Cleveland and Philadelphia on the road). Arizona travels to Denver on December 18th. The Broncos also face the Rams on Christmas Day.