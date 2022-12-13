Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan usually pick one young Chicago Bears player to spotlight on each episode of Making Monsters, but when there’s an opportunity to interview a former Bears’ Pro Bowler, they pick his brain about as many current Chicago offensive linemen as possible. Olin Kreutz believes that right guard Teven Jenkins “flashes Pro Bowl potential” and says for a player relatively new to the position, Jenkins “has been pretty damn impressive.”

Olin also spent some time giving his analysis on Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins, Alex Leatherwood, Sam Mustipher, and more.

This week’s Making Monsters was another fun and jam-packed episode, and you can check it out right here.

Here’s a sneak peek from the show in Taylor’s Tweet below, but make sure you give the full episode a listen on our podcast channel.

If you would have told me 10 years ago I would be chatting with Olin about the O line, I wouldn't have believed you.



Sneak peek into 'Making Monsters' O Line episode that drops tomorrow morning! @WCGridiron



"He definitely flashes pro-bowl potential"



Thank you @olin_kreutz !! pic.twitter.com/nIwslK4q6K — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) December 12, 2022

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more, so be sure you subscribe wherever you get your audio!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!