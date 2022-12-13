The Bear’s Den, December 13, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chase Claypool and other Chicago Bears priorities in the last four games - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses what the Chicago Bears’ priorities should be in the final four games of the season.

Bears DBs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker cleared off concussion protocol and set to return - CHGO - Chicago Bears rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have cleared concussion protocol and will help close out the final four games of the regular season.

Jack Sanborn has big opportunity during homestretch of Bears’ season - NBC Sports Chicago - Jack Sanborn has been one of the rare bright spots in the Bears’ 2022 season. But can he do enough over the final four games to cement himself as a starter in 2023?

Chase Claypool not fully up to speed with Bears offense - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields and Chase Claypool are still working towards finding their groove together in the Bears offense.

Bears’ Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon return from NFL concussion protocol - NBC Sports Chicago - Both rookie defensive backs will return to Bears practice this week.

Bears not ready to name Alex Leatherwood starting RT after bye week - NBC Sports Chicago - Alex Leatherwood and Riley Reiff rotated at right tackle in Week 12. Larry Borom’s availability is still uncertain, too.

Bears RB Khalil Herbert (hip) expected to return this season - 670 The Score - Bears running back Khalil Herbert is expected to return this season from a hip injury, perhaps in time for Chicago’s game against Buffalo on Dec. 24.

Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker clear concussion protocol - 670 The Score - As the Bears prepare for formidable challenges in their last four games, they’re getting a couple key reinforcements back on defense in cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker.

Bears rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker return from concussion protocol - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are getting their top two draft picks from this season back.

Chicago Bears view Eagles and Bills matchups as good opportunities - CHGO - Even though the Bears will be heavily outmatched against the Eagles and Bills, the Bears are looking forward to facing legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Eagles loom as monumental test for Bears QB Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - No quarterback has a good day against this defense, and it’s a clear step up from anything Fields has faced this season.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Arthur Smith: Performance-based decision to start Desmond Ridder - ProFootballTalk - The Falcons officially have a new starting quarterback.

Bears rookie Jack Sanborn looks like a keeper, but ... - Chicago Sun-Times - The undrafted free agent from Wisconsin and Lake Zurich has been impressive in five starts since Roquan Smith was traded. But coach Matt Eberflus is holding Sanborn to the same high standard he held Smith to. “His ball production probably needs to improve.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker will return to Bears practice this week - Windy City Gridiron - There was some Bears news coming out of Halas Hall today...

Zimmerman: 2023 NFL Draft Order - Chicago Bears currently at 3rd overall - Windy City Gridiron - With 4 games remaining, the Bears currently hold the 3rd overall pick

