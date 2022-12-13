Bears Reacts Survey: Week 15 Confidence Check

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

There wasn’t a ton of Chicago Bears news to come out of their bye week, but it was good to hear that rookie safety Jaquan Brisker and rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon were both cleared from concussion protocol and will be back at practice this week. Chicago’s defense has struggled mightily this season, so any reinforcements can only help that side of the ball.

The bye week also meant that the left shoulder injury that Justin Fields played through a week ago has had more time to heal, which can only mean good things for him as he readies to play one of the best teams in the NFL this week, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The odds are that the Bears will drop this home contest, but seeing Fields build off his 20 of 25 passing from the last game will be an interesting storyline.

The Bears did lose a spot in the NFL Draft with Denver’s loss, but a top-five pick still seems likely.

Vote in this week’s poll and let us know if you are confident in the direction of the Bears franchise.