Breaking down Fields’ growth throughout the 2022 season + looking ahead at 2023 additions

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from earlier this season so that we can see where Fields has (or hasn’t) grown! A link to the stream is available below.

Personal Note: My baby is 14 weeks old and refuses to sleep, so thank you for Bearing with Me on the slightly more disorganized streams. I hope to settle things as he lets my wife and I sleep a bit more!

Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...

Where in Justin Fields’ game can we see evidence of growth?

How has the offense changed since the early weeks of the season?

Who should the Bears be looking at on the defensive line?

How will the offense continue to change?

What should we be watching for throughout the last 4 weeks of the season?

And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!