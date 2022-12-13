Hot Take Tuesday: Look at all these quarterbacks!

The Chicago Bears had a bye. And As I sit here late on a Tuesday, I realized, you know what? Let’s fire up a Hot Take Tuesday anyway!

Because as I watched the Heisman Trophy presentation on Saturday night I said to myself, forget Caleb Williams, it doesn’t mater that he isn’t coming out, look at all these quarterbacks in this upcoming NFL Draft.

First I look at Bryce Young, I mean, he may be the greatest QB prospect of the decade. Can’t miss. A home run. I mean, any team would be crazy to pass up on him. A lock to go number one, the Houston Texans should be thrilled to have him.

But that’s not all! CJ Stroud! The pride of Ohio State- smooth as silk. He had 81 touchdown passes in two years! I mean if Stroud isn’t a top 5 pick, every GM on those teams should be fired for gross incompetence.

How about Will Levis? A pro’s pro. Don’t listen to those scouts that aren’t sold on him. This guy is what every team wants at quarterback. He should be a lock top 5 pick, and if he’s not, again, fire the GMs. I mean, Levis threw for 367 yards against Louisiana-Monroe, 377 yards against Youngstown State and 419 yards against New Mexico State! Forget those SEC schools, those are top notch defenses and GMs should be drooling over him.

I haven’t even mentioned Anthony Richardson! Oh sure, borderline first round pick now, but you just wait til he hits the combine and skyrockets up the board. He’s got a rocket for an arm! Scouts know, this guy is going to be an NFL legend. He’s got number one overall ability but you know, when there’s this many QBs, he just may have to settle to be the 4th overall pick.

Let’s not forget about Hendon Hooker. Hooker may have torn his ACL but just wait til the doctors get a hold of him and create a bionic leg. It doesn’t matter if he’s going to be a 25-year old rookie, Velus Jones already proved that 25-year old rookies from Tennessee are all can’t miss prospects.

In the 2023 NFL draft, it’s obvious, so if you are a team that needs a quarterback, or even if you have a pretty good one you should focus on getting one of these stellar QBs in 2023. They are all guarantees to turn your franchise into an instant Super Bowl contender.

So forget Will Anderson. Forget Jalen Carter. Focus on the QBs. Take them early in often. Trade up for them and send multiple first round picks to anyone willing to listen. Go get a quarterback! And if Anderson or Carter happens to fall to the Chicago Bears, so be it. Or if a team wants to send an orgiastic feast of draft picks to Chicago, I won’t complain. I mean, it is what it is.

*This article was written with 100% complete objectivity.

