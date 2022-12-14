The Bear’s Den, December 14, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

1st-and-10: Bears 2023 defense starts up front — with Jalen Carter? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Georgia All-America defensive tackle, arguably the best defensive player in the draft, is a 3-technique prospect who could do for Matt Eberflus’ defense what Tommie Harris did for Lovie Smith’s defense in 2004-08.

T.J. Edwards is proof Jack Sanborn can continue thriving for the Bears - CHGO - There are a lot of similarities between Eagles’ LB T.J. Edwards and the Bears’ Jack Sanborn. In fact, Edwards’ ascension is proof Sanborn will thrive in Chicago

CHGO Bears Podcast: Who should the Chicago Bears select in the 2023 NFL Draft? - CHGO - NFL.com’s Eric Edholm joins the show to share his thoughts on who the Chicago Bears should select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mike Tomlin: No call on who starts if Kenny Pickett can't play - ProFootballTalk - Mitch Trubisky opened the season as the team’s starter and he took over for Pickett against Baltimore, but Tomlin said that the team would also give snaps to Mason Rudolph in practice if Pickett is not on the field. Ken's Note: Mitch Truthers Meltdown Warning - Defcon 2 engaged!

After benching, Marcus Mariota leaves Falcons - ProFootballTalk - Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally.

Baker Mayfield in line to start, John Wolford likely out this week - ProFootballTalk - Given the way that last Thursday night’s game against the Raiders ended, there probably wasn’t a great need for the Rams to officially name Baker Mayfield their quarterback moving forward and there’s even less of one given the health of John Wolford.

Matt Patricia insists he's "all good" with Vance Joseph after Joseph's pregame comments - ProFootballTalk - Joseph said last week that New England’s offensive approach is “like a defensive guy is calling offense.”

Schmitz: Breaking down Justin Fields’ growth throughout the 2022 season + looking ahead at 2023 additions - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. is taking a look at film from earlier this year to measure the offense’s growth, plus talking through film of potential 2023 Bears LIVE on Second City Gridiron — check it out at the link below!

Gabriel: Offseason Defensive Tackle Options for the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are sure to address the interior of the d-line this offseason, so here are some free agent and draft options they could look to.

Wiltfong, Ryan & Doll: Chicago Bears Teven Jenkins has ‘Pro Bowl Potential’ says Olin Kreutz - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor and Ryan speak with legendary Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz about the current offensive line.

