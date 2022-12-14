Bears vs Eagles: Everything you need to know for Week 15

These two franchises are in much different places, but the path the Bears are on is similar to the one that Philly took, and if things go perfectly for the Bears, they could begin to replicate some of that success eventually.

The Eagles are in year two with a new coaching regime and in year three with their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, whereas the Bears are in their first season with head coach Matt Eberflus’ staff and in year two with quarterback Justin Fields.

The Eagles have a clear advantage in the trenches on both sides of the ball, so this offseason will be a big one for Chicago general manager Ryan Poles to address the big guys up front.

The Bears are set up for a nice splash in 2023 with a boatload of cap space and some early draft picks.