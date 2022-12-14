Bears Injury Update: Brisker, Gordon return to practice; Fields is ill

After a week off to heal bumps and bruises, the Chicago Bears look mostly healthy on the first injury report of the week as they prepare for this Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The best news of the day: both Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have returned from concussions and practiced in full. They both missed the last two games leading up to the bye.

Chase Claypool did not practice due to a knee injury that has kept him on the injury report the last several weeks. Claypool has traditionally been limited on Wednesdays due to knee so the fact that he didn’t participate at all today is worth monitoring.

Larry Borom continues to recover from a knee injury and didn’t practice, but the big thing to watch this week is going to be Justin Fields who sat out practice on Wednesday due to an illness. Matt Eberflus told the media today that Fields is “day-to-day” but the expectation is that he will play Sunday against Philadelphia.