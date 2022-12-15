We have another special edition of Bear Bones this week as The QB School’s J.T. O’Sullivan joins Mason West to talk about quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense. Mason is then joined by his usual co-host, Danny Meehan, to go through some of their usual topics before previewing this Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Intro

Knee Jerk Reaction; One hot take from the last game

News Dump

Training Room Round-Up

Fantasy Focus: Injury News around the NFL

Tibia Perfectly Honest: Something brutally honest each of us took from the last game

We Found This Humerus: Something quirky or funny

Concussed Corner: Something we did not like from the last game, a decision so odd that the decision-maker may be concussed

Jaw-Dropping Stat

Over Unders

Bear Down Vs. ____: Compare some Bears with players on the opposition... essentially a would you rather

Game Predictions: Bears prediction, but we’ll also hit on 3-4 other games

A coccyx and Bull Story (aka something unbelievable): Bold Predictions

