Bear Bones: J.T. O’Sullivan on Justin Fields

Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for Bear Bones: To IR and Back Again LIVE at FIVE as we break down the latest, preview Bears vs Eagles, and feature our exclusive interview with J.T. O’Sullivan.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Mason West, Danny Meehan
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

We have another special edition of Bear Bones this week as The QB School’s J.T. O’Sullivan joins Mason West to talk about quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense. Mason is then joined by his usual co-host, Danny Meehan, to go through some of their usual topics before previewing this Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watch it right here or on our YouTube channel at 5:00 p.m. (CT).

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

Here’s the usual outline of their show.

  • Intro
  • Knee Jerk Reaction; One hot take from the last game
  • News Dump
  • Training Room Round-Up
  • Fantasy Focus: Injury News around the NFL
  • Tibia Perfectly Honest: Something brutally honest each of us took from the last game
  • We Found This Humerus: Something quirky or funny
  • Concussed Corner: Something we did not like from the last game, a decision so odd that the decision-maker may be concussed
  • Jaw-Dropping Stat
  • Over Unders
  • Bear Down Vs. ____: Compare some Bears with players on the opposition... essentially a would you rather
  • Game Predictions: Bears prediction, but we’ll also hit on 3-4 other games
  • A coccyx and Bull Story (aka something unbelievable): Bold Predictions

Audio version here!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!

