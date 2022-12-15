Picks and Profits: 49ers at Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers have a potential hat and t-shirt game on Thursday Night Football against their division rival Seattle Seahawks. A win in the Emerald City would give the 49ers a three game lead on the second place Seahawks with three to go and the season sweep. Game, set, match. If you’re just checking in with the 49ers, it’s an interesting story. Trey Lance was lost for the year in the first meeting between these two teams, vaulting Jimmy G back into our lives.

Garoppolo knocked off the rust after some up and down performances before taking the 49ers on a run with four straight wins until he was knocked out in a win against Miami. Rookie Brock Purdy, who was drafted with the “Mr. Irrelevant” pick in this year’s draft, has filled in admirably, finishing out the blowout win against the Dolphins and orchestrating another blowout against Tom Brady’s Bucs. We are conditioned to react harshly to quarterback changes because it’s the easiest thing for our eye to see and we’re somewhat conditioned to believe that this game boils down to one player on each side - let’s move beyond that. Purdy is an accurate thrower who has looked efficient. He’ll eventually be challenged but his best quality thus far is distributing the ball to his playmakers. Arguably his best weapon, Deebo Samuel, will be on the shelf for a few weeks recovering from a knee injury. However, the 49ers should have enough other playmakers to move the football effectively against a Seahawks defense that gave up 40 to the Raiders and 30 to Sam Darnold’s Panthers.

The Seahawks enter this one on a bit of a cold streak, losing three of their last four, coming back down to earth after a fast 6-3 start. Many were considering the Seahawks to be a rebuilding team coming into the year but their rookies have played well and the Seahawks have punched above their weight. However, December football may be catching up to this young roster and this veteran 49ers team can smell blood in the water. I like the 49ers to take care of business in this one to cover and I’ll take the under in a physical NFC West matchup.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at with this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

You can find the latest on tonight’s game right here from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn and join me each Sunday morning on 2nd City Gridiron YouTube as we talk lines, props, daily fantasy, and answer all of your burning questions to help you profit.