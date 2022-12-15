The Bear’s Den, December 15, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears remember, honor Mike Leach - NBC Sports Chicago - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach died suddenly earlier this week, and Bears who had crossed paths with him honored his legacy.

Bears injury report: Justin Fields, Chase Claypool DNP - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears were without Justin Fields and Chase Claypool for their first practice ahead of the Eagles game.

Justin Fields misses Bears practice with illness - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Justin Fields is officially day-to-day with the illness.

Report: Poles told Roquan Smith he planned to build around him - NBC Sports Chicago - Roquan Smith and The Athletic explain further in detail how a trade between the Bears and Ravens came to fruition.

Bears mock draft roundup 3.0: ESPN’s Todd McShay’s mock, CBS, PFN - NBC Sports Chicago - Looking at the most recent national mock drafts from a Bears’ perspective.

Matt Eberflus reflects on Mike Leach: ‘He made me better’ - 670 The Score - Bears coach Matt Eberflus has joined his peers in the football community in mourning the sudden passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who died Monday night at the age of 61 due to complications from a heart condition.

Bears’ Justin Fields to miss practice Wednesday with illness - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with an illness and won’t practice Wednesday, but the team is optimistic he’ll be healthy enough to play Sunday when Chicago hosts the Philadelphia Eagles.

Irvin: Fields could do for Bears what Hurts did for Eagles - 670 The Score - Audacy Sports insider Michael Irvin believes quarterback Justin Fields can elevate his team in the same way that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has helped his.

Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon ready for trial by fire vs. Eagles - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears rookies are back after missing two games while in concussion protocol, and can’t wait for the opportunity against the red-hot Eagles offense, which leads in the NFL in scoring (29.7 points per game). “That’s what we live for — [to] play the best,” Gordon said.

Bears finish practice outside after small fire - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears had to finish Wednesday’s practice on an outdoor field because of a small fire — quickly extinguished by a staff member — caused by a furnace inside the Walter Payton Center.

Last 4 games crucial for WR Chase Claypool as Bears approach contract talks - Chicago Sun-Times - While it’s true any move this season would be future-focused and Claypool will be better once he gets a full offseason, everyone expected more than 12 catches, 111 yards and no touchdowns over his first five games.

Bears’ Justin Fields has another prove-it game, this time against the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts - Chicago Sun-Times - How will the Bears quarterback stack up against the talented Hurts, who brings a similar skill set to Sunday’s matchup?

Bears QB Justin Fields sits with illness, is expected to face Eagles - Chicago Sun-Times - Jalen Hurts likes to watch Justin Fields play. He’ll get his chance Sunday — probably.

Jalen Carter vs. Will Anderson: Who should be the Chicago Bears’ No. 1 target in the 2023 NFL Draft? - CHGO - The Bears’ front seven needs a huge star, which SEC standout is the better bet?

Bears should heed Tony Dungy’s advice about rebuild, NFL draft - NBC Sports Chicago - Tony Dungy has been where the Bears are and has successfully traveled the rebuild to title road. He knows how the Bears should approach the final games of a “lost season” and the draft decisions that are upcoming.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Jordan Mailata has Jalen Hurts’ blindside: Micah Parsons should worry about his game this week - ProFootballTalk - “We’re worried about the Bears right now,” Hurts said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Roquan Smith explains the most difficult part about leaving Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - In a recent story from The Athletic, Roquan Smith explains why leaving the Bears was a difficult venture.

Zach Wilson: I definitely believe I'm still the Jets' future - ProFootballTalk - Asked today if he still thinks he’s the Jets’ future, Wilson said, “Yeah, I definitely believe in myself.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Injury Report - Brisker, Gordon return; Fields ill - Windy City Gridiron - Wednesday’s injury report was mostly good news for the Bears

Berckes: Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - It’s the Bears bye week but apparently other teams still played

