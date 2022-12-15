Have no fear, Justin Fields practices in full

Justin Fields made a surprise appearance on the Chicago Bears injury report on Wednesday due to an illness. Coach Matt Eberflus called Fields day-to-day.

Any concerns that Fields could miss the game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles evaporated on Thursday as Fields returned to practice, and wasn’t even limited, he practiced in full.

A few other notes from Thursday’s injury report: David Montgomery did not practice due to an illness. It is cold and flu season so it shouldn’t be a shock to anyone that something could be filtering through the locker room a little bit.

Larry Borom went from DNP to limited so hopefully Borom can be a part of the active roster on Sunday. Chase Claypool did not participate in practice again on Thursday so his status for Sunday is definitely worth monitoring at this point.

But bottom line, Bears fans, Justin Fields was back at practice so there should be no concerns that he will miss Sunday’s game.