Bears vs Eagles Injury Report: Chase Claypool is one of two ruled out for Chicago

The Chicago Bears are coming off their bye week, and relatively speaking, they are in a much better place injury-wise than they were a couple of weeks ago. No team is completely clean this time of the season, and even the players that aren’t on the injury report are suffering from some aches and bruises. But the good news for Chicago is both rookie defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon are out of concussion protocol and will play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Quarterback Justin Fields has recovered from his early week sickness and is also a few more weeks removed from that left shoulder injury, so he should be primed for an explosive performance.

Chicago’s Week 15 injury report:

Chase Claypool, WR (Knee) - Out

Trevon Wesco, TE (Calf) - Out

Larry Borom, OT (Knee) - Doubtful

N’Keal Harry, WR (Back) - Questionable

Kindle Vildor, CB (Ankle) - Questionable

Claypool hasn’t had the kind of impact many expected, but his absence will be felt on Sunday. The Bears are already without Darnell Mooney, so someone will need to step up to lead this receiving corps. Head coach Matt Eberflus mentioned at his post-practice presser that they do expect Claypool back this season. “Oh yeah, for sure,” he said.

Both questionable Bears practiced in full all week, so it’s likely they can go on Sunday, but if Harry’s back flares up, Chicago would be left with just wide outs Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis, and rookie Velus Jones Jr. on their active 53-man roster. If needed, they could call up Nsimba Webster or Daurice Fountain from the practice squad. Eberflus did say they were “hopeful” that Harry would be able to play.

Wesco’s absence probably means that fullback Khari Blasingame is back to dressing this week after being inactive in their last game.

Borom lost his starting right tackle job to Riley Reiff several weeks ago, and Chicago has committed to working Alex Leatherwood in for some right tackle reps. Borom did practice in a limited capacity the last two days, so he may test his knee out on Saturday’s walk-through and pregame to see how it feels.

Philadelphia’s Week 15 injury report:

Reed Blankenship, S (Knee) - Out

Blankenship starts for them, but their front seven is so good they can probably live with him missing the game.

Also, tight end Dallas Goedert is in his 21-day practice window from injured reserve, so Philly has until 3:00 p.m. (CT) on Saturday to activate him to their 53-man roster.

Later on today, I’ll fire off a quick solo T Formation Conversation podcast to go into the injury report and the game a little more in-depth.

In case you missed our exclusive interview with The QB School’s J.T. O’Sullivan, check out Mason West and Danny Meehan on their latest Bear Bones, where Dr. West also gives some more detail on the injured Bears.