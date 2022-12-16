Picks and Profits: Full Weekend Slate

Hey, we get football all weekend! The first of two straight weekends with games on Saturday and Sunday. For this week we get a skinny slate on Saturday while next weekend will see the majority of games played on Saturday with the lighter schedule on Sunday. The Saturday game I’m most interested in is the Miami Dolphins traveling north to take on the Buffalo Bills. Interestingly enough, it’s the game with the biggest spread on Saturday but I still find this one to be the most interesting.

The Dolphins offense has faltered over their last two games, falling flat in San Francisco and then repeating their 17-point performance in a second straight loss against the Chargers. Have the Dolphins been figured out? It comes at a particularly difficult time as they are right in the thick of the AFC playoff race, currently sitting as the sixth seed. Can Mike McDaniel find a way to pivot in the biggest game of the year? Or will we see the Bills continue to roll?

Buffalo has been grinding out wins and getting healthier, finding ways to not just rely on Josh Allen hero ball to win games, but it’s been more a little more workman-like than you might expect from this offense. That reality for the offense of both teams is reflected in the rather modest 43.5 over/under line. Give me the over as both offenses improve on recent weeks and I’ll take Miami to keep it close (but Buffalo still wins).

Check out where the rest of our writers are at this weekend and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

