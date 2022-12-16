The Bear’s Den, December 16, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Jaylon Johnson relishes matchup vs. A.J. Brown - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears don’t always have Johnson shadow the opponent’s best receiver, but Johnson is hoping they do Sunday against the Eagles. He always wants the No. 1 guy. “I feel like I’m the best. And they feel like they’re the best,” Johnson said. “So why not go at it.”

Bears podcast: Here come the league-best Eagles - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s probably an understatement to say the Eagles will present a serious challenge.

Bears notes: WR Chase Claypool, RB David Montgomery miss practice - Chicago Sun-Times - A team with a diminished list of notable players could be without two more when it hosts the NFL-leading Eagles on Sunday.

Bears QB Justin Fields ‘perfectly fine’ after illness as he prepares to face Eagles - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields said he felt no lingering effects Thursday and was eager for the challenge of facing the NFL’s top team.

Justin Fields prepared the Bears for Jalen Hurts’ speed — but can they tackle him? - Chicago Sun-Times - Hurts should have every team’s attention — he’s the presumptive league MVP. But no team has seen the danger of a running quarterback first-hand quite like the Bears.

Justin Fields practiced on Thursday, set to start against Eagles - CHGO - After missing Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Bears quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice on Thursday.

How Velus Jones Jr. plans to finish turbulent Bears rookie season strong - NBC Sports Chicago - Velus Jones Jr.'s rookie season hasn't gone according to plan. But he's better for it and planning to finish on a high note.

Bears' Justin Fields on illness: 'I could’ve played a game today' - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields returned to practice on Thursday after missing on Wednesday because he was sick.

Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker set sights on finishing strong - 670 The Score - After they each cleared concussion protocol recently, Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan hope to finish their rookie seasons strong.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Eagles - The Bears (3-10) host the Eagles (12-1) on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Bears-Eagles: 3 matchups to watch in Week 15 - 670 The Score - The Bears are back in action after their bye week, and they welcome the 12-1 Eagles to Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon in Week 15 action.

Bears QB Justin Fields (illness) returns to practice - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice Thursday as a full participant as he recovers from an illness. Fields was held out of practice Wednesday.

Jalen Hurts speaks generously of Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields - NBC Sports Chicago - Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks about Justin Fields’ ability dating back to his time at Ohio State.

PFT’s Week 15 2022 NFL picks - ProFootballTalk - My 11-game lead was maintained last week, when we split on a pair of disagreements. We both went 7-6.

Zimmerman: Justin Fields practices, all systems go vs Eagles - Windy City Gridiron - After sitting Wednesday due to illness, Justin Fields returned to practice.

Wiltfong: Interview with The QB School’s J.T. O’Sullivan on Bears’ Justin Fields - Windy City Gridiron - Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for Bear Bones: To IR and Back Again LIVE at FIVE as we break down the latest, preview Bears vs Eagles, and feature our exclusive interview with J.T. O’Sullivan.

Infante's 2023 NFL Draft: Most notable prospects to return to school - Windy City Gridiron - Who are the most notable prospects to decide to skip the 2023 NFL Draft and go back to school?

Householder: Week 15 Game Preview - Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles - Windy City Gridiron - Coming off the bye and the Bears get the best team in the NFC.

