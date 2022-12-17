Bears elevate Nsimba Webster and Jake Tonges to the active roster

On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Bears elevated wide receiver Nsimba Webster and tight end Jake Tonges from their practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With wide out Chase Claypool (knee) and tight end Trevon Wesco (calf) ruled out and receiver N’Keal Harry (back) listed as questionable, the Bears needed a couple of reinforcements.

Webster hasn’t played in a game this season, but he has plenty of special teams experience during his previous three years in the league.

Tonges, a UDFA from California, made the Bears’ opening 53-man roster after a solid camp and preseason where he showed the versatility also to play fullback, and he appeared in three games earlier this season.

The Eagles elevated punter Brett Kern and linebacker Christian Elliss for the game, and they did not activate tight end Dallas Goedert from injured reserve.

Player inactives from each team will be announced on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. (CT).

