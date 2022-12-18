Bears vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The (3-10) Chicago Bears will take on the best team in the NFL, the (12-1) Philadelphia Eagles, and this game could get ugly. The Eagles have the second-best offense according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA, while the Bears’ defense is ranked 32nd. Chicago’s offense (21st in DVOA) may have a few moments, thanks to quarterback Justin Fields, but Philly’s defense (7th in DVOA) leads the league with 49 sacks.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week 15 matchup.

GAME TIME

The Bears and Eagles kickoff at Noon (CT) from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. It should be mostly sunny but in the mid-20s for the game.

TELEVISION

The game can be found on FOX with Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on the call, and if you live in the blue of this 506Sports.com map, then you get to see the game.

ODDS

Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Bears as a 9-point underdog, with the over/under at 48.5.

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

