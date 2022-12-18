Bears vs Eagles: Live updates and open thread

This Chicago Bears (3-10) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1), and there may be a few exciting moments for us to cheer for. Justin Fields and the Chicago offense has been playing well the last several games, but Philly will be a tough test. Let’s just get out of this game with everyone healthy!

You can check out ESPN’s Gamecast for live statistical updates.

UPDATE: Teven Jenkins leaves the game on a stretcher. The Bears announced it is a neck injury.

UPDATE: Equanimeous St. Brown left the game and is being evaluated for a concussion.

In the embeds below, check out what a couple of our WCG team members are live Tweeting about during the game.

Keep in mind our open threads are all rated WCG-MA, so there may be some occasional salty language that pops up.

Here’s Jacob Infante’s Twitter feed for the game.

And check out what Aaron Leming is Tweeting about here.

