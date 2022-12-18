NFL Week 16 Odds: Bears are a 9-point home underdog vs the Bills

Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have some early betting lines out, and they have the (3-11) Chicago Bears as a 9-point home underdog against the AFC’s best team, the (11-3) Buffalo Bills, for their Christmas Eve matchup. The over/under point total for the game is at 43, and the moneyline opened at +350 for Chicago and - for Buffalo.

The NFL will play most of their week 16 games on Saturday, December 24, so keep that in mind when making any weekend wagers and when setting your fantasy football lineups.

The Bears just covered the spread against the NFC’s best team, the Eagles, in their 25 to 20 home loss, and the point total for that game came in under.

The Bills last played on Saturday in their 32 to 29 victory against the Dolphins, so they’ll have a full seven days before traveling to Soldier Field.

The Bears had several starters leave today’s game with injury, and now they’ll have one less day to get ready for gameday.

Do you think Chicago can cover for a second consecutive week against a top team?