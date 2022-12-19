Picks and Profits: Rams at Packers

Ah, poor ESPN. They can’t flex out of this matchup and I’m sure they wish they could. Still, the defending Super Bowl champions making a December trip to Green Bay? You can see why they’d be so excited to book this one. Unfortunately for them, The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams have a combined nine wins on the season, which six teams had more coming into Week 15.

The Rams got an unexpected jolt in the arm late in their last game from one of the craziest football stories I’ve seen in a long time. Baker Mayfield orchestrated a 98-yard TD drive in the final two minutes with no timeouts to beat the Raiders despite only being in the building for two days. Insanity. With a mini-bye week, Sean McVay would have at least a puncher’s chance to get Mayfield up to speed with the fundamentals of the offense going into this one.

The Packers coming off a full bye week and looking to make a late run to sneak into the back of the playoffs. Another loss would effectively knock them out of contention with a ninth loss. The line is, ahem, baking in the newness of Mayfield with a full TD handicap on the Rams. I think that’s giving the Packers a little too much credit and I think we’ll see more points than the book thinks with the extra planning days on both ends. As for the spread, I think the Rams can keep it close - nothing about the Packers is particularly impressive this year. In the end, I’m also taking the Rams moneyline. Sometimes you have to bet with your heart.

A Rams win moves them to five wins, likely out of reach of interacting with the Bears draft position, and hangs another L on the Packers. Let’s see if we get an early Christmas present.

