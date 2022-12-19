Bears vs Eagles: Inside the snap counts, stats, and more

The Chicago Bears kept the game close, but ultimately they didn't have the talent to overcome the best team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles, and they fell 25 to 20. The fight this team has shown during their 3-11 season speaks to the culture built by head coach Matt Eberflus, but that fight also has a lot to do with the flashes of brilliance we’ve seen from Justin Fields.

Watching Fields keep the Bears in games has made this season, dare I say, enjoyable.

I’ve seen a lot of bad Bears football in my many years as a fan, but I don’t ever recall a time during a lengthy losing streak when I've been so positive about the future of the franchise.

That’s all because of Fields.

There are three games left in the season and win or lose, I’m excited to see Fields continue to grow as Chicago’s franchise quarterback.

As for this last game, Philly outgained the Bears (421 yards to 248), they ran more plays (71 to 58), had more first downs (20 to 15), and were better on third down conversions (56.3% to 38.5%). The Bears had a slight time of possession edge (30:07 to 29:53), and they won the turnover battle (3 to 1).

Now let's take a closer look at the playing time breakdowns for the Bears and also some individual stats.

OFFENSE

Justin Fields was 14 of 21 passing for 152 yards, he threw 2 touchdowns, no interceptions, and had a passer rating of 119.5. He was sacked 6 times. On the ground he picked up 95 yards on 15 carries, which put him at an even 1,000 on the season.

When asked if he plans to hit a thousand rushing yards every year he said, “no.” Fields said this season, all the running was necessary, but he knows the passing needs to improve as he learns and grows within the offense.

However, he did say he may as well try for the league-best rushing mark for a QB, currently held by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (1,206).

“I’m already deep in it this year, so might as well try to go get that record,” Fields said. “I think I need, what, 206? So, three games left? That’s about 70 yards a game? We’ll see what happens.”

Before today's game, the #Eagles had held all opposing QBs to a 76.3 passer rating, the lowest in the #NFL, with the best starting performance against them coming from Ryan Tannehill, who had a 97.0.



The #Bears' Justin Fields put up a passer rating of 119.5 against them today. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) December 19, 2022

David Montgomery had a rushing TD and a receiving TD for the first time in his career, and he did it on 12 runs for 53 yards and 3 receptions for 38.

Cole Kmet had 4 catches for 25 yards.

Byron Pringle had a TD catch among his 2 for 39 yards.

Velus Jones Jr. had a catch for 3 yards, a run for zero yards, and he lost a fumble.

Starting right tackle Teven Jenkins left the game with a neck injury that head coach Matt Eberflus seemed optimistic about, “Everything looks positive there,” Eberflus said at his postgame presser. “He was responsive. We could see him moving his hands out there. I don’t know much more than that. They just told me it’s encouraging. That’s all I’ve got from the medical staff right now.”

DEFENSE

Nicholas Morrow led the Bears with 11 tackles, and he had a tackle for loss.

Jaylon Johnson led the Bears with 3 pass breakups, and he added 6 tackles before exiting the game with a rib injury.

Joe Thomas had 6 tackles, a TFL, and a sack.

DeAndre Houston-Carson had 5 tackles and an interception.

Jack Sanborn had 5 tackles before leaving with an ankle injury.

Kyler Gordon had 4 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos was 2 for 3 on extra points.

Trenton Gill had 6 punts for a 40.8 average while dropping 3 inside the 30-yard line.

Josh Blackwell, Darrynton Evans, Elijah Hicks, and Khari Blasingame each had a special team tackle.

To check out the complete Bears vs Eagles box score, I find that ESPN has an easy-to-navigate site.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL's Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.