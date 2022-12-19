The Bear’s Den, December 19, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears roster risers and fallers in loss to Eagles in NFL Week 15 - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields broke another record, but he’s already at the top of the Bears roster.

Eagles’ Darius Slay calls Bears’ Justin Fields a ‘highlight reel’ - NBC Sports Chicago - It’s not just Chicago that appreciates Justin Fields’ growth, toughness and talent. All-Pro corner Darius Slay mentioned his respect for Fields after the game.

Bears’ secondary got torched Sunday, and it was encouraging - 670 The Score - It isn’t often that you characterize a secondary’s performance as impressive when it allows the opposing quarterback to throw for 315 yards, but that was the case for the Bears on Sunday in a 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

As Bears lose 7th straight, Eberflus points to big picture - 670 The Score - As his Bears fell to 3-11 with a loss to the NFL-best Eagles on Sunday, first-year coach Matt Eberflus continued to carry his nuanced, big-picture perspective as he leads his team through a difficult rebuilding season.

Bears suffer 7th consecutive loss with setback to Eagles - 670 The Score - Jalen Hurts tied a career-high by running for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles outlasted the struggling Chicago Bears, 25-20, on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

Questionable playcalling, missed chances the norm for the Bears in week 15 loss - BearReport - Usayd Koshul details why questionable playcalling and missed chances were the norm for the Chicago Bears in week 15.

Growing pains: Rookies’ mistakes irk Bears coach Matt Eberflus - Chicago Sun-Times - Velus Jones, who muffed two punts earlier this year, lost a fumble on a sweep vs. the Eagles. “I don’t like it when guys lose the football,” Eberflus said. Safety Jaquan Brisker blitzed the wrong gap and Jalen Hurts made the Bears pay with a 22-yard touchdown run.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos misses another extra point: ‘It eats me alive’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Santos, the most accurate kicker in Soldier Field history, has missed a kick in four of his last five games.

Three games to go for Justin Fields in a wellness check of a season - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears quarterback sparkles while making it through another game, this one a loss to the Eagles.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Injuries hurt Bears in a surprisingly close loss to the Eagles - CHGO - In this episode, the crew previews the Chicago Bears upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Could they pull off the miracle upset?

Bears QB Justin Fields scares Eagles — NFC’s best team — even with little offensive help - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields didn’t take on the NFC’s best team alone Sunday at Soldier Field — it just felt that way. Amazingly, it was almost enough to win.

Instant reactions: Injuries strike Chicago Bears in loss to Philadelphia Eagles - CHGO - The Bears played the NFC's leading team hard, but it didn't come without its costs.

Bears observations: Upset bid falls short in 25-20 loss vs. Eagles - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears gave the Eagles all they could handle Sunday, but couldn't make enough plays to spring the upset.

Bears report card: Grading Justin Fields, offense, defense in Eagles loss - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears authored another valiant effort against a team with more talent on Sunday. The grades reflect a team that gave the 13-1 Eagles all they could handle.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Cowboys lose to Jaguars on pick-six in OT, giving Eagles a three-game division lead - ProFootballTalk - Two weeks in a row, the Cowboys needed a fourth-quarter comeback against an AFC South team with a losing record. The Cowboys found a way to win against the Texans last week. This week, not so much.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Silverstein: Justin Fields is the 1st Bears QB with 1,000 yards rushing in a season - Windy City Gridiron - With 95 yards vs. Philly, Fields hit the 1k mark and broke Bobby Douglass’s QB franchise season record of 968 yards

Schmitz: Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles Postgame | Bear With Me - Windy City Gridiron - Join us for a live Bear With Me postgame podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

Curl: Philadelphia Eagles narrowly avoid Chicago Bear trap as Chicago stacks another L - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears looked competitive for much of the game, but ultimately fall to their feathered foes.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.