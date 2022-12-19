Bears Injury Updates: Khalil Herbert will return this week

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus met the media today from Halas Hall, and he gave a few injury updates, including stating that running back Khalil Herbert will be activated for Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Herbert hasn’t played since injuring his hip on November 11 against the Detroit Lions, and now that he’s missed the mandated four games from a stint on injured reserve, the team will have him practice this week, and he should play on Christmas Eve.

“He is cleared, ready to go,” coach Eberflus said, “he’s got all his jumps, his speeds, he’s been cutting, he’s been moving, he looks great, we’re excited about his return.”

Chicago could use Herbert’s explosiveness on the offense as he has averaged 6.0 yards a carry on 108 attempts for 643 yards and 4 touchdowns while adding 6 receptions for 62 yards and a TD.

Eberflus gave an update on Teven Jenkins’ neck injury, saying he was released from the hospital, but he reiterated that they are encouraged by the initial diagnosis. They’ll know more later today after he meets with a couple specialists. He didn’t shoot down the possibility of playing at some point this season, only that the first injury report of the week would be issued tomorrow.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn hurt his ankle in yesterday’s game, and they’ll make an announcement on him in Tuesday’s injury report. The same goes for Jaylon Johnson’s rib injury.

Wide receivers Chase Claypool and N’Keal Harry are both trending in the right direction, and Eberflus is hopeful they’ll be back for Saturday.

Eberflus spoke about the cramping from quarterback Justin Fields, saying that they’ll need to solidify their plan moving forward and that Fields will need to be mindful of that.

Fields said he has been getting an IV before each game, but he didn’t yesterday because he thought he wouldn’t need it with the subfreezing conditions.

You can check Eberflus’ full presser here.