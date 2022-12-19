Cody Withehair may be out with a ‘significant’ knee injury

According to Chicago media personality David Kaplan, Chicago Bears starting left guard Cody Whitehair hurt his knee in the game yesterday against the Philadelphia Eagles. He may miss some time with what Kap says “could be a fairly significant” injury.

Whitehair was unable to pick up a few stunts in the game (more on that in Wednesday’s Sackwatch), and if he was hobbled, that would explain his play.

With starting right guard Teven Jenkins leaving yesterday’s game with a neck injury, Chicago may need to replace both starting guards for Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Michael Schofield III has been the first guard off the bench, and next up could be Dieter Eiselen or rookie Ja’Tyre Carter. The Bears may also get offensive lineman Larry Borom back after his injury this week.

The first injury report is due on Tuesday afternoon, so we’ll know the status of all their injured players at that time.