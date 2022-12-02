Picks and Profits: Week 13 Full Sunday Slate

The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Normally, a sentence like that would excite many people. It’s a little tough this year with both teams stumbling, hitting their heads on the cellar door. The difference is that the Bears told you with their offseason that they would be a bad football team while the Packers were supposed to contend for a Super Bowl with their two-time defending MVP and resident ayahuasca expert at quarterback. If you’ll remember, the Packers were supposed to pass the Bears for all-time franchise wins back in Week 2 when these teams first played, not the rematch in Week 13.

But here we are and the Bears open as 4.5 point underdogs. That line should probably move to over a score if Justin Fields is ruled out of this one as the Bears sans their dynamic QB don’t have much of a shot against anyone. It appears that Fields will play from early reporting, so that's really the one thing keeping this one interesting. Losing their best defensive player in Eddie Jackson, best WR in Darnell Mooney, and struggling with injuries up and down the roster puts this thin team into junior varsity territory. For the sake of the column, the spread is simply too low for this matchup, which means that if you have that blind faith in the beloved, maybe find a prop bet you like more than the spread. As for the total, the Bears defense couldn’t stop Mike White in the rain, I don’t think they’ll stop any of their remaining opponents as the injuries stack up. The over is live just based on the Bears defense.

